Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 106,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

