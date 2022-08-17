Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CL King assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

