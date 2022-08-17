Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,336. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

