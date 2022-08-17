Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

