Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after acquiring an additional 408,746 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $23,816,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,452.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 305,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,013,000 after acquiring an additional 305,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.