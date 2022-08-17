Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,277 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

