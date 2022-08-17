Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

