Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,579 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX opened at $277.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.13. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.22.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

