Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,657 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SELB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 86.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $372.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.