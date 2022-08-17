Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

