Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 264,835 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 264,835 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $218,333,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.7 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,350 shares of company stock worth $13,276,695. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.