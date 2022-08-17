Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 189,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

