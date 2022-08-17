Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.