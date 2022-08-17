Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1,605.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

