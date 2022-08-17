Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

