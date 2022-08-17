Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,083 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPFI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

SPFI opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

South Plains Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

