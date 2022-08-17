Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PK stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

