Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.55 million, a P/E ratio of 170.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 45,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 17,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $86,650.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,245,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,147,503.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 151,068 shares of company stock worth $692,390 in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

