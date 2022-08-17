Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

