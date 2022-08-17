Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $601,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 48.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

CWH stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.79. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

