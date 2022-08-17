Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,479 shares of company stock worth $25,385,011. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.19.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

