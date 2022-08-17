Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.93. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 42,110 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $339.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 33.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
