MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Up to $61.41

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.41, but opened at $66.50. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 34,384 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,729 shares of company stock worth $56,870,806. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

