Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.27. Marchex shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 19,870 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

