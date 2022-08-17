Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.31

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as high as $18.08. Marcus shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 171,708 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Marcus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 73,398 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Marcus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.