Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

