Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading 0.6% Higher

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.56. 99,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,228,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

