Mark Yeomans Sells 950 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total transaction of C$60,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at C$130,206.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$64.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The stock has a market cap of C$65.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.44.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.05.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.