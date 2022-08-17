Mary Garden Buys 7,700 Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) Director Mary Garden acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,264.

On Monday, August 15th, Mary Garden purchased 2,925 shares of Dexterra Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,047.25.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$395.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James lowered Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

