Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

