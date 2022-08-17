Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up to $24.10

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $25.01. Mativ shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 2,242 shares traded.

Mativ Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $807.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.26%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

