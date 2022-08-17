Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

