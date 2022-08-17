Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mercury General by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.41%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

