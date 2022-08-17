Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $188,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.