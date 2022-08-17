Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $188,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
