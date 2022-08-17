Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 418.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,697 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 15,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,256.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,815,046.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 301,273 shares of company stock valued at $996,170. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MRSN opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

