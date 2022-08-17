Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $24,912,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after buying an additional 419,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $17,782,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

MRUS opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

