Michael J. Anderson Sells 1,205 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

