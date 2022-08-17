Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 12,575 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,609.60.
Black Diamond Group Stock Performance
Shares of BDI opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.47. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.65.
Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
