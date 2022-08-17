Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 2nd Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,175,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,287,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

