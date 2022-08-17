Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

