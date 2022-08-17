Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

