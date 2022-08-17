Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 345,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $106,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average is $279.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

