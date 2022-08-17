Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,900 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in I-Mab by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in I-Mab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

