Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Olin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,537,783 shares of company stock valued at $154,897,493. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

