Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 277 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.8 %

HQY stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.23, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $73.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.