Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 909 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

