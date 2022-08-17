Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $274,000 Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 436,210 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

