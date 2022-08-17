Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MRVI stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

