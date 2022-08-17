Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

