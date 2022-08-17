Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.