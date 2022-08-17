Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
